Over two dozen bureaucrats promoted to Grade 22

ISLAMABAD – At least 27 bureaucrats have been promoted to Grade 22, the highest attainable rank for civil servants in Pakistan.

The promotion of 19 Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and 8 officers from the Police Service was approved by High Powered Selection Board to fill the vacancies on coveted posts.

Among the notable Pakistan Administrative Service officers promoted are Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Nabeel Awan, and Ahmad Raza Sarwar.

Other officers promoted in PAS include Rashid Mehmood, Momin Agha, Nadeem Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmad Mangnejo, Dawood Muhammad Bareach, Saadia Sarwat Javed, Asad Rehman Gillani, and Ali Sarfraz.

Additional Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Waseem Afzal Chaudhry, and Ambreen Afzal are also elevated to Grade 22.

In the Police Service Group, the officers promoted to Grade 22 include BA Nasir, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Farooq Mazhar, Imran Yaqub, Khaleq Shaikh, Shehzad Sultan, Zubair Hashmi, and Muhammad Tahir Rai.

This promotion shows the government’s ongoing efforts to reward excellence and motivate civil servants and law enforcement officials to continue their dedicated service to the nation.