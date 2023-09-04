Islamabad Capital Police have finalized these curity arrangements for the procession in connection with Chehlum ofImam Hussain (AS), a public relations officer said Monday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).

The formal approval of this plan was given by Islamabad Cpital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, after its thorough review all wings of Islamabad Capital Police have also been given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

All concerned officials were directed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

The Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) directed for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants. He said that special arrangements should be made for checking of participants in a professional way and to install walk-through gates at the entrance points.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking the participants of the procession thoroughly using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the (ICCPO) maintained.

Pakistan Rangers and FC will also assist Islamabad Capital Police to ensure elaborate security arrangements. He also ordered all Zonal DPOs, SDPOs and officers incharge police stations to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of the worship place.

He said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of procession to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

The (ICCPO) directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad Capital Police and lower subordinates.