The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will host a farewell dinner in honour of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial on September 13.

The valedictory dinner will be attended by the Supreme Court judges, retired judges, and senior lawyers.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is retiring on September 16.

Supreme Court’s senior puisne judge, Justice QaziFaez Isa will supersede CJP Bandial.