Islamabad Capital Police LohiBher and Industrial Area police teams have arrested two wanted members of a house burglar and bike lifter gang involved in numerous house burglary and motorbike lifting activities and recovered stolen motorbike, LED and valuables from their possession, a public relation officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.