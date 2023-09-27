Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh RiffatMukhtar on Wednesday ordered the police officers to ensure free of charge and timely registration of FIRs for the citizens approaching police stations for the resolution of their grievances. Chairing a high-level review meeting/video link conference on the law and order situation in the province, the IGP Sindh said ”

I will not inquire about the number of FIRs filed, but strict departmental action will be taken in case of non-filing of FIRs or unnecessary delay”.

RiffatMukhtar directed for complete police control over the law and order situation and said serious measures should be taken in this regard at the range/zones/district level. He said to take strict action against drugs, gutka, mawa, peddlers, dealers and their operatives, the lists of all such elements had already been provided by the Special Branch. RiffatMukhtar appreciated and praised the Special Branch for compiling the lists of narcotics peddlers, gutka, mawa mafias. He gave orders to the police to not only continue the action against narcotics, gutka, mawa mafias but also make it more effective and successful.

The Sindh Police chief said that extraordinary policing measures and strategies, not only ensure the prevention of street crime but also bring the street criminals under the grip of the law. RiffatMukhtaralso ordered to continue the intelligence-based operation against the dacoits. The IGP Sindh said all district SSPs have full authority to work independently. He directed the officers concerned to keep the records of HRMS and PRMS up-to-date. RiffatMukhtar said he will make surprise visits to each district.

Additional IGP – Karachi KhadimHussain Rind, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs Karachi participated in the meeting while Range DIGPs and concerned SSPs participated through video link.