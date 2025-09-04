Over 100 Palestinians martyred  in Israeli fresh attacks on Gaza

GAZA – Israel’s relentless airstrikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of more than 100 Palestinians in the past two days including women and children, the medical sources and Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

At least 73 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday alone, among them several who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

Israeli forces also targeted areas near aid distribution points, while shelling in Deir al-Balah’s refugee camp killed six people.

In central Gaza, a drone strike on a water distribution center in Al-Mawasi killed several children.

In addition to airstrikes, famine and lack of food continue to deepen the humanitarian crisis. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that in the past 24 hours, 13 more Palestinians, including three children, died due to hunger and malnutrition, raising the death toll from famine to 361, with 130 children among the victims.

Israel claimed responsibility for killing Hazem Naeem, a Hamas member allegedly holding three Israeli captives, though Hamas has not confirmed the claim.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Jerusalem, where Israeli citizens demanded the release of hostages and an immediate ceasefire. In Scotland, authorities suspended government funding for companies supplying arms to Israel.

Adding to domestic dissent, over 300 Israeli reserve soldiers declared Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Gaza war “illegal,” refusing to report for duty and calling for accountability of Israeli leadership.