Justice Jahangiri, four other judges move Supreme Court against IHC Chief Justice’s Orders

ISLAMABAD – Five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), including Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, have filed constitutional petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to bar him from performing judicial duties.

Along with Justice Jahangiri, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Saman Rafat, and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan have individually submitted petitions.

Justice Kayani’s petition names Islamabad High Court Chief Justice and the State of Pakistan as respondents, arguing that administrative powers cannot override judicial functions. The petitions stress that the Chief Justice cannot unilaterally alter pre-constituted benches, remove judges from rosters, or prevent them from performing judicial work, adding that a judge can only be stopped under Article 209 of the Constitution.

The controversy started after 2-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered Justice Jahangiri to cease judicial duties amid allegations regarding his law degree. Following the order, his name was excluded from all IHC benches.

Justice Jahangiri has separately appealed to the Supreme Court to suspend the order, claiming it violated his right to a fair trial under Article 10-A and harmed judicial independence. He further argued that the order has damaged his reputation and risks causing irreparable loss to the judiciary.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) justice earlier barred Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing judicial duties until the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) decides on allegations that his law degree from the University of Karachi is fake. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, also appointed two lawyers as amici curiae and sought the attorney general’s opinion on whether the petition is maintainable.

The petition, filed under Article 199 of the Constitution, seeks a quo warranto against Justice Jahangiri, claiming discrepancies in his exam enrollment numbers and letters from university officials indicating that his degree and mark sheets are invalid. The petitioner argues that appointing a judge without proper qualifications undermines public trust and violates citizens’ rights.

Justice Jahangiri has previously been involved in high-profile judicial matters, including challenging judicial transfers and alleging interference by intelligence agencies.