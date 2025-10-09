KSB to establish manufacturing plant in Pakistan, Germany’s largest FDI

ISLAMABAD – In a major development for Pakistan’s industrial sector, Germany’s leading engineering and manufacturing company KSB has announced plans to establish a large-scale manufacturing plant in Pakistan, which is expected to become Germany’s largest direct foreign investment (FDI) in the country.

The announcement came during a meeting between a high-level KSB delegation and Federal Minister for Investment Board (BOI) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, exploring new investment opportunities, and expanding industrial partnerships between Pakistan and Germany.

The KSB delegation comprised Dr. Engineer Stephan, Managing Director and CEO of KSB Germany; Dr. Sven Baumgarten, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Regional President for the Middle East, Africa, and Russia; Imran Ghani, Managing Director and CEO of KSB Pakistan; and Hammad Imran Malik, Chief Commercial Officer of KSB Pakistan.

During the discussions, the delegation stated that Germany’s investment experience in Pakistan had been highly positive, and the company was eager to expand its footprint in the country’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh welcomed KSB’s announcement, terming it a “significant step” towards deepening economic ties between Pakistan and Germany. He highlighted that Pakistan, with a population of 250 million, offers vast investment potential across multiple sectors.

Sheikh further invited KSB and other international firms to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which provide a ten-year tax exemption and other incentives to foreign investors. He emphasized the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investment through stable policies and a business-friendly environment.

The minister also said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had recently achieved a historic milestone, reflecting growing confidence among domestic and international investors.

The establishment of KSB’s new factory is expected to boost Pakistan’s industrial capacity, create employment opportunities, and strengthen Germany-Pakistan economic relations.