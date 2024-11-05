Saudi Arabia offers massive jobs to Pakistanis in THIS profession [Details Inside]

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia said there are great job opportunities for Pakistanis in the field of Information Technology in the Kingdom.

This was told by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the latter’s visit to the Arab country in recent past.

“Send Pakistani labour we need hundreds of thousands person in IT sector,” the crown prince said, adding that the demand will grow in coming years.

The prime minister revealed his conversation with the Saudi crown prince while addressing his cabinet after a meeting in Islamabad.

He said Qatar has also hinted at establishing an IT Park in Pakistan to promote education related to technology and train aspirants.

PM Shehbaz said that Mohammed bin Salman sent his investment team, with whom detailed meetings were held, discussing mutual interests in solar, mines and minerals, agriculture, and other areas. He said a Pakistani delegation will also visit Saudi Arabia in two or three days to discuss economic matters.