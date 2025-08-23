Onshore Power supply: An opportunity of Green energy for Port Muhammad Bin Qasim

Wajahat Abbas

Around the globe, ports are converting to Onshore Power Supply (OPS) also known as shore-to-ship power/cold ironing as a practical way to cut short emissions from ships.

What once appeared like a technical advancement is now becoming a vital part of cleaner, greener port operations. OPS allows birthed vessels to get connected to local power grid as a substitute of running their own diesel engines, surprisingly reducing gaseous emissions during their stay at port. This is a simple concept with extensiveeco-economic advantages.

The importance of OPS comprises beyond clean air,it plays a vital role in achieving global climate targets. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO-2024) shipping accounts for roughly 3% of CO₂ emissions of globe. By offering asubstitute to burning diesel at berth, OPS directly supports, anddecline carbon footprint while also improves quality of life for masses living in vicinity of ports.

OPS also strengthens commitments under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, predominantly Goal 13 (Climate Action), Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being).

According to the International Transport Forum (2024), docked ships at ports can contribute up to 10% of all emissions linked to port activities,aunpredictably high number when you consider they’re just sitting still. These pollutants include nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), particulate matter (PM), and carbon dioxide (CO₂), all of which can have serious environmental problems related to air quality and public health.

In Europe, OPS isn’t just anendorsementit’s being written, and being implemented as a law. Regulations like Directive (EU) 2019/883 and the ‘Fit for 55’ climate package, ports across Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands have incorporated the system with inspiring results. Reports show up to 98% decline in CO₂ and near-total eradication of Particulate Matter and NOx emissions from docked vessels. Since 2014, In California, similar requirements have been in place. California Air Resources Board (CARB) dictates that container, cruise, and refrigerated cargo ships use OPS at major ports. As a result, PM discharge from these vessels have decreased by 95%, helping to meet both state and federal air quality targets.

OPS also line up with the IMO’s target carbon intensity reduction by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050, based on 2008 levels. It stands as a support to compliance with MARPOL Annex VI, deals withair pollution of ships, and neatly fits into the global decarbonization approachesrecommended by financial institutions and environmental bodies/agencies. OPS installed ports have more chances to qualify for green funding, such as ESG-allied investments or climate-smart infrastructure/ structure loans.

Beyond the eco-friendly benefits, OPS makes operative sense. Auxiliary engines running on diesel is not just dirty,it is expensive as well. Connecting into local grid, specifically if it is powered by renewable sources, is way cheaper in long run and reliable as in light of strict regulations coming ahead. Plus, OPS facilities at ports can rank them as sustainability frontrunners,serve toeco-friendly conscious shipping companies that prefer clean port operations and ensure ESG compliance. A noise free, clean berth also ensures good working environment for crew and staff of terminal.

The global adoption of OPS has not been uniform. High installation/initial costs and demand of suitable infrastructure have deceleratedgrowth in some regions across the globe. But this scenario is changing now.

Technology is becoming more reasonably priced, and due to mounting pressure from regulators, shippers, and financiers, the case for OPS adoption is being hard to ignore. According to DNV (2024), OPS equipped ports showed 30 % growth just in the past three years. Leading shipping companies, including Maersk and MSC, are modifying fleets to make them OPS-compatible by 2030.

This brings us to Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, As Pakistan’s second largest port, handling approximately 48% cargo and playing a pivotal role in national trade chain. But with increased port activity comes increased scrutiny. Port Qasimis close to densely populated localitiesand ecologically important/sensitive like Indus Delta mangroves ecosystem. In past years, EPA’s and MoMA have raised concerns about the impacts of pollution of port operations.

Installation of OPS at Port Qasim would be mitigating measure to these raised concerns. It would not onlyhelp to reduce emissions, but also shows Port Qasim’sefforts to fulfill the national environmental standards, add on in Pakistan’s pledge to its climate goals under the Paris Agreement and its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

MBQcould be a leader showcasing the country’s maritime sector efforts to moving toward cleaner operations and sustainable future.

Initiating OPS could also attract financing for infrastructural development from international financing bodies and organizationswhich are actively investing in green infrastructure like World Bank, Asian Development Bank,European Investment Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and DevelopmentandPoseidon Principles.

As renewable energy projects are already in place around the Port Qasim, a similar opportunity could be a source of renewable energy (wind/solar) for the potentialgrid input of OPS, which is a real opportunity. This will not only provide a permanent source of energy,but also cut short burning of fossil fuel, and gives financial benefits as well.

OPS is more than just a workable solution. It’s a wise, progressive step that contributes to a cleaner air, more robust international collaborations, and a more environmentally friendly future for Pakistan’s maritime industry. Port Qasim may establish itself as a regional leader in ecologically conscious shipping and serve as a model in the region by investing in green port initiatives.