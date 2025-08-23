Beyond relief: Building a climate-resilient Pakistan

PAKISTAN has been hit by devastating and unprecedented cloudbursts and floods, especially in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa´s areas, i.e. Buner, Swat, Bajaur, Swabi and adjacent districts.

The areas witnessed more than 100 millimeters of rainfall in less than an hour. The rains in Buner alone reached 150 mm in less than 60 minutes, uprooting lives, destroying homes and sweeping entire towns away. The death toll is startling; according to Al Jazeera, as of late August, more than 700 people had died nationwide as a result of rain-related disasters since late June, with 427 of those deaths occurring in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and hundreds more in Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for in the worst-hit areas; local survivors describe flooding occurring “in seconds,” erasing all sense of routine.

The Government, local communities and the Disaster Management Authority must ensure safety in the wake of such destruction. Initially, even though forecasting is still tricky, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial disaster wings need to make significant investments in early warning systems that can quickly identify developing cloudbursts. Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) operates one of the world’s most advanced X-band and C-band high-resolution radar networks, coupled with an automated Emergency Warning System (J-Alert), which is an excellent example which focuses on high-resolution radar networks, real-time rain gauges and community-level communication systems used to alert households in a matter of minutes. The US has the NOAA National Weather Service (NWS), which uses a dense network of Doppler radars and over 10,000 automated rain and river gauges integrated with the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) for automatic flash flood warnings.

We must also consider integrating cellphone alert texts, mosque loudspeakers for warnings and community volunteers for rescue operations (for which peacetime training is essential). By adapting these small measures, we can secure crucial seconds or minutes that could significantly impact vulnerable individuals and communities. Concurrently, the Government and NDMA ought to order thorough assessments to determine which population centres are located in high-risk areas, such as corridors for flash floods, steep slopes or riverbeds and which waterways have been narrowed. We must consider relocating communities from dangerous locations to safe areas. Although relocation may involve social complexity, safer resettlement options can be found through surveys supported by geographic data and hazard mapping, which should be shared with local administration and monitored. This continuous cloudburst tragedy shows the need to avoid old flood lines, as entire villages were destroyed overnight. There must be strict control on travel to such areas, especially during the Monsoon season. Special permits should be sought for travel, accompanied by clear warnings, safety precautions and emergency supplies/equipment which must be carried along. To mitigate further damage and loss of life, the government needs to take a multi-pronged approach that includes restoring essential services quickly, repairing strong infrastructure, enforcing strict land use planning and strengthening natural buffers. However, it will take consistent work to clear the debris, assist displaced people and provide compensation as part of post-flood efforts.

Pakistan needs to focus and invest in climate resilience more than an emergency response. In the wake of the terrible 2010 floods, Punjab constructed “model villages” that were meant to survive natural calamities. These communities had single-story residences with solar-powered infrastructure, parks and communal areas, combining sustainability with development. Additionally, Pakistan hosted the 2023 International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan. It unveiled the Resilience, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), which included estimates from the 2022 Post-Catastrophe Needs Assessment that showed flood damage exceeding $14.9 billion and reconstruction needs of $16.3 billion, according. These frameworks, greenhouse infrastructure, sponsored resilience projects, inclusive planning and early adaptive systems, need to be revived in the wake of the most recent disasters.

We must invest in climate resilience, through enforcing and revising land use laws to prohibit building on slopes that are susceptible to flooding, putting money into green infrastructure, which includes buffer zones to absorb flood energy, wetlands, riverbank restoration and forestry, developing community-based disaster risk reduction through micro early warning system development, evacuation drills and volunteer training. We must also use safe elevation and resilient material: flood-resistant housing must be designed for the districts most affected, improving hydro-meteorological capabilities, including radar, satellite surveillance, rainfall modelling and community alert integration. We must also ensure domestic and foreign financial collaborations to carry out resilient infrastructure projects in the 4RF and PPP styles and integrate climate adaptation into public education and awareness campaigns to change attitudes from one of indifference to readiness.

The monsoon season could be a time of replenishment, not ruin, if Pakistan converts rain into resilience, which should be our focus. Pakistan’s risky monsoon strategy has grown dangerously out of date in light of growing data that increased temperatures exacerbate heavy rainfall—the air retains 7% more moisture for every degree Celsius as temperatures rise. The devastating and immediate effects of August 2025 include hundreds of fatalities, innumerable unaccounted for, destroyed homes, damaged infrastructure and traumatized communities. A new era of readiness must be spearheaded by the NDMA and provincial authorities, incorporating resilient reconstruction, hazard mapping and, when required, methodical displacement. Community expertise in relief and rescue is vital to focus on. Funding must ensure long-term resilience rather than immediate aid and must be raised by the federal government and its foreign partners.

—The writer is a International Law expert with a rich experience in negotiation, mediation and Alternate Dispute Resolution.

([email protected])