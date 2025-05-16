AGL57.01▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)AIRLINK160.5▲ 1.05 (0.01%)BOP10.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY7.87▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.43▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DFML36.6▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)DGKC150.4▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)FCCL48.7▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.3▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC141.35▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUMNL12.67▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.23▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF75.61▼ -0.75 (-0.01%)NBP88.32▼ -0.15 (0.00%)OGDC213.75▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PAEL46▼ -0.96 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL174.24▲ 0.99 (0.01%)PRL34.44▲ 0.62 (0.02%)PTC23▲ 0.94 (0.04%)SEARL85.6▲ 1.47 (0.02%)TELE7.68▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL31.8▼ -0.14 (0.00%)TPLP8.66▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TRG64.8▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)UNITY27▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

One Run, world’s largest half marathon, to be held in Karachi on May 24, 2025

KARACHI – One Run, the world’s largest half marathon, would be held in Karachi on May 24, 2025, the local authorities said on Friday.

Karachi is hosting the event for the second time in partnership with the international One run initiative.

Over 200,000 runners from various cities around the world, including Karachi, will participate in the event while more than 2,000 runners are expected to take part in the Karachi leg alone.

In addition to the half marathon, the event will also feature 1 km, 5 km, and 10 km races.

One Run brings together runners from cities across the globe on the same day to showcase their talent. In Karachi, the race will begin at the Emaar Sales Centre in DHA.

Earlier, Karachi Marathon was held on Janaury 5, 2025. The event brought the city’s residents together but also put Pakistan prominently on the international marathon map.

For the past several months, the streets, parks, and coastal areas of Karachi had turned into training grounds for the marathon. The groups of seasoned runners and first-time participants are working together to improve their skills.

This year’s marathon carried added significance as it has been recognized as a World Athletics Label Race.

Governor  inaugurates  Karachi Marathon 2025

Web Desk Staff

