Great news for CSS aspirants as age relaxation resolution approved

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly has passed a resolution to increase the age limit for CSS examinations by five years.

The resolution also demanded that any candidate be allowed to appear in the competitive examination five times.

The maximum age limit for candidates appearing in the CSS examinations should be increased from 30 to 35 years, it said.

The resolution was presented by PML-N MNA, Nosheen Iftikhar. The National Assembly session has been adjourned until Monday at 5 PM.

The Central Superior Services (CSS) exams in Pakistan are competitive exams conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to recruit candidates for various civil service positions.

These exams play a crucial role in selecting individuals for key government roles, including administration, foreign service, police, and customs.

The process includes a written examination, psychological assessment, and interview. CSS exams are known for their rigorous standards and wide-ranging syllabus covering current affairs, general knowledge, and optional subjects.

Successful candidates serve the country in prestigious roles, contributing to national policy and administration across different government sectors.