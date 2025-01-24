Omani Rial to Pak rupee today; 24 January 2025

KARACHI – The buying rate for Omani Rial in Pakistan stands at Rs723.79 while the selling rate stands at Rs731.79 on Friday, January 24, in open market, according to forex.pk.

Data available on the currency website showed OMR gained 89 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Omani Rial to PKR Rate Today

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change January 24, 2025 Rs. 723.79 89psisas January 23, 2024 Rs. 722.9 0

Around 250,000 Pakistani expatriates live in Oman for their jobs or businesses. The significant presence of Pakistanis in the country makes the OMR to PKR exchange rate one of most interested topic for them.

500 Omani Rial in Pak Rupees Today

As of January 24, the Omani Rial rate stands at Rs723.79 in open market. So, the 500 Oman Rial will be equal to Rs361,895 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 Omani Rial in Pak Rupees Today?

As of January 25, the Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs723.79 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs723,790 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of OMR in Pakistan?

The rate of one Omani Rial in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs723.79

How to Convert Rial in Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying Omani Rial with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the OMR into PKR.