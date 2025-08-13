UK Pound remains flat against Pak rupee today – 13 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – UK Pound buying rate remained steady as it stood at Rs380.07 in open market of Pakistan on Wednesday without any change

The selling rate for the Pound also recorded no change and stood at Rs380.71, according to the currency exchange association.

Overseas Pakistanis living in the UK closely monitor the currency exchange rates as they send significant remittances to Pakistan every month to support their families.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $450.4 million during July 2025, down by 16 percent compared to $537.6 million in June 2025. YoY inflows from the UK improved by 2 percent.

Overalls, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan has recorded at $3.2 billion in July 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, remittances have surged by 7.4 percent to $3.2 billion in July this year compared to $3 billion in the same month of the previous year. On a monthly basis, remittances dipped by six percent, compared to $3.4 billion in June.

Businesses and investors pay close attention to currency values to navigate financial risks and guide their strategies. Moreover, exchange rates often indicate a nation’s economic strength and stability. Central banks may step in to adjust exchange rates as part of broader efforts to steer the economy.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom share longstanding economic ties rooted in trade, investment, and development cooperation.