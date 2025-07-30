Now operation Mahadev

INDIA has now launched ‘Operation Mahadev’ to camouflage the failure of its Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam false flag operation, which was aimed at maligning the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and carry out naked aggression against Pakistan.

Under this new covert Indian military operation, Kashmiri youth are being killed in fake encounters in different parts of the occupied territory. As part of the nefarious plan, the Indian regime is allegedly preparing to use innocent Pakistanis, illegally and forcibly detained, in staged encounters, falsely portraying them as cross-border terrorists. In a related development, India’s senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram has criticized the Modi Government for its lack of transparency in handling the Pahalgam attack and the follow-up Operation Sindoor. In an interview, he raised serious and pertinent questions about identity and whereabouts of attackers and accused the government of hiding tactical mistakes and casualties.

India has pushed the region to the brink of war due to its reckless behavior and it is once again involved in the genocide of Kashmiris in an attempt to silence their voice for freedom. However, history bears testimony to the fact that such oppressive policies and actions only reinvigorate the legitimate struggles of oppressed people. In fact, the initiation of a valley-wide operation by the occupation forces itself proves that Kashmiris are not willing to compromise on their birthright, despite all forms of draconian measures, including attempts to change the region’s demography. As recent standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours brought the Kashmir issue once again on the agenda of the international community, the atrocities and trampling of rights of Kashmiris by Indian forces will surely sensitize the just-minded people of the globe to put their weight for demands for peaceful resolution of the conflict as per wishes of Kashmiri people and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. There is no doubt that the objective of Operation Mahadev is to suppress the growing freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to restore the Modi Government’s waning political credibility. The eye-opening statement of P Chidambaram is yet another indication of the kind of domestic political pressure and a change in the Indian public opinion following the humiliating defeat of India in the war against Pakistan. There were always doubts about the veracity of allegations of the Indian Government against Pakistan vis-à-vis the Pahalgam attack as New Delhi started raising accusing fingers towards Islamabad immediately after the incident and ignored repeated offers made by Pakistan to cooperate in a neutral international inquiry. India’s reluctance showed it had something to hide and this is what the opposition leadership in India believes and the world media says because of ground realities. As highlighted by PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman, the statement of Chidambaram clearly exposes the baseless and politically motivated allegations India has been leveling against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. There is no evidence to suggest Pakistan’s involvement, yet the Modi regime continues to rely on scape-goating instead of introspection. Apart from false narratives on the Pahalgam attack, India has also been relying on falsehood as far as losses inflicted on Pakistan and military damages it sustained at the hands of Pakistan defence forces are concerned. This aspect has also been underlined by Chidambaram who believed the policy of avoiding a comprehensive statement on what actually happened and instead giving information in piecemeal showed the Indian Government was attempting to conceal. He called upon the Modi Government to disclose what the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has done all these weeks. “Have they identified the terrorists, where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There’s no evidence of that”. Surely, the Indian Government will not answer these questions as it has no satisfactory answers at all.