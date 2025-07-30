Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 30 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued downward trend in local market in line withe dropping global rates on Wednesday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,600 and stood at 354,700 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs304,098.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,320 per ounce after losing $16.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 354,700 Rs4,035 Lahore 354,700 Rs4,035 Islamabad 354,700 Rs4,035 Peshawar 354,700 Rs4,035 Quetta 354,700 Rs4,035 Sialkot 354,700 Rs4,035 Hyderabad 354,700 Rs4,035 Faisalabad 354,700 Rs4,035

Similarly, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,963 and Rs.3,397 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.