Now book your Honda City 1.2 CVT for just Rs900,000 in Pakistan

Honda City 1.2 CVT has become popular sedan in Pakistan owing to its reliability, fuel efficiency, and comfortable drive.

Available in multiple variants, including manual and automatic transmissions, the Honday City is ideal for both urban and highway use. With its stylish design, modern features, and strong resale value, Honda City continues to maintain a strong presence in the local market.

Powered with a 1.2-liter SOHC i-VTEC engine, it provides a smooth driving experience and delivers a balance between power and economy.

The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) enhances fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for urban and highway driving.

In terms of features, the City 1.2 LS CVT includes modern essentials like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, power steering, power windows, and a responsive infotainment system.

The spacious interior and comfortable seating make it suitable for families, while the stylish exterior with a bold front grille and sharp headlights adds to its appeal.

Honda has maintained a strong reputation for durability and resale value in Pakistan, and the City 1.2 LS CVT upholds that standard.

Honda City 1.2 CVT Latest Price

The ex-factory rice of Honda City 1.2 CVT stands at Rs4,737,000 in Pakistan as of October 2025.

Initial Booking Amount

The Honda Pakistan offers affordable initial booking amount for its one of the most selling unit Honda City to make it more accessible to people.

The buyers can book their favourite Honda City 1.2 CVT with initial booking amount of just Rs900,000.