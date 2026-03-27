Northern Israel mayor bursts into tears after retaliatory Hezbollah attacks

TEL AVIV – A mayor in Northern Israel burst into tears over worst situation there due to retaliatory attacks by Hezbollah.

Mayor of Margaliot held a press conference and started crying over the security situation. He said Hezbollah’s attacks had caused widespread destruction in the town. Speaking to the media, he said the scale of damage was extensive and lamented what he described as a lack of international support.

He added that residents felt abandoned, saying it appeared as though the state was not standing by them during the crisis.

Israeli Mayor BREAKS DOWN and begs @netanyahu to stop the war! He said that situation is much worst in Israel than anybody can imagine.

pic.twitter.com/6y8uCfphFm — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the mayor of Kiryat Shmona also criticised the government, stating that the city was rapidly emptying as residents fled due to security concerns. He said nearly two-thirds of the population had already left their homes and warned that more people could be forced to relocate if the situation continues.

The analysts say the growing unrest in northern Israel poses a major challenge for the government, as continued hostilities increasingly disrupt civilian life in the region.

The tensions in northern Israel have escalated following Israeli strikes on Lebanon and retaliatory attacks by Hezbollah, with local leaders strongly criticising the government’s handling of the situation.

The heads of local councils in the region said the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to take effective measures to ensure the safety of civilians, leaving residents feeling increasingly insecure.

They said the ongoing exchange of attacks has spread fear across northern areas, significantly affecting daily life.