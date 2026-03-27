Download Fard of property online in Punjab: Step-by-step guide, fees

LAHORE – A Fard is an official document that provides detailed information about a piece of land, including its area, location, and ownership.

It serves as proof of ownership for property transactions, court cases, loan applications, and verification purposes.

Types of Fard

There are two types of Fard: Information Fard, used solely for verification, and Sale Fard, required for property registry and ownership transfer.

Every Fard now features a printed QR code, allowing individuals to independently verify its authenticity.

Where to Obtain Fard

Citizens can obtain a Fard from their nearest Arazi Record Centre (ARC) or Dahi Markaz Mall (DMM).

Additionally, the Punjab government offers an online service at http://www.punjab-zameen.gov.pk under the “Fard Online” option.

Applicants need to provide their original CNIC along with property details such as Khewat, Khasra, or Registry number.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Fard

Login/Register: Access the Punjab Zameen app or online portal and sign in using your CNIC or mobile number

Verify Land Record

System retrieves ownership information from the PLRA database for your confirmation.

Download/Collect Fard: Once verified and approved, downloand your digital Fard or collect it from the nearst Arazi Record Center.

Select ‘Get Fard’ Service

Choose the get Fard option and enter your property details (Districts, Tehsil, Mauza, Khewat or Khasra Number).

Pay Online Fee: Pay the applicable Fard issuance fee through available online payment options.

Fee for Information or Sale Fard

The fee depends on the purpose (Information Fard or Sale Fard). Rates are fixed by PLRA. Normally, it costs Rs50 per Khatoni and a maximum of Rs150 per Khewat, plus PLRA service charges.