Noman Ali breaks Abdul Qadir’s 37-year-old record in South Africa Test

LAHORE – Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali has shattered a 37-year-old record previously held by legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir during the first Test against South Africa at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Noman Ali became the Pakistani bowler to claim the most wickets across five consecutive Tests, taking 46 wickets between his 16th and 20th Test matches.

In comparison, Abdul Qadir had taken 44 wickets between his 48th and 52nd Tests during 1987–88.

Over the past 12 months, Noman has also emerged as the world’s most successful spinner.

In the ongoing Lahore Test, the 39-year-old bagged a total of 10 wickets — six in the first innings and four in the second. Earlier this year, he had taken six wickets in the first Test and ten in the second against the West Indies. During the home series against England, Noman claimed 11 wickets in Multan and nine in Rawalpindi.

A day earlier, Noman Ali had already etched his name in the record books by breaking former spinner Iqbal Qasim’s 37-year-old record for the most five-wicket hauls by a Pakistani left-arm spinner in Test cricket.

With his six-wicket performance in South Africa’s first innings, Noman achieved his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests — the highest by any Pakistani left-arm spinner in the format’s history.