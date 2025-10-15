Senior PPP leader, former Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

KARACHI – Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and long-serving Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, passed away after a prolonged illness, doctors confirmed on Tuesday.

The family sources said that Durrani had suffered a brain hemorrhage a month ago and was hospitalized. Although his condition initially improved, it deteriorated again in recent days which led to his demise today.

The President’s Office expressed deep sorrow over his passing, paying tribute to his political and democratic services for the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended condolences over the demise of the former Sindh Assembly Speaker. In his message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

“Agha Siraj Durrani rendered significant services as Speaker of the Sindh Assembly. His contributions to politics and public welfare will always be remembered,” the prime minister said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed profound grief, describing Agha Siraj Durrani as a “dedicated, loyal, and principled leader of the PPP.” He added that Durrani played a vital role in strengthening the Sindh Assembly and democracy in the province, and his services would be remembered forever.

Agha Siraj Durrani served as Speaker of the Sindh Assembly from May 31, 2013, to May 25, 2024. He also held the position of Acting Governor of Sindh from March to October 2022.

Affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party for over four decades, Durrani was first elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly in 1988. He served three times as a provincial minister and twice as the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

He was regarded as one of the most trusted associates of the late Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari.