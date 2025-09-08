‘No More Unchecked Leaves’: Afridi sets clear rules for Supreme Court Judges

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi set the record straight on the hot-button issue, his authority over judges’ leave.

The remarks came in response to hard-hitting questions raised by senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in a recent letter, sparking widespread discussion about judicial independence and internal court protocols.

CJP Afridi left no room for ambiguity. As judges enjoy freedom during court holidays, he emphasized that leave during active court sessions now requires explicit permission. “

During holidays, anyone can go anywhere. But when court is in session, discretion applies, and it is fully documented,” CJP said, refering to firm stance on accountability and structured management of apex court.

CJP’s announcement follows amendment empowering him to grant, deny, revoke, or curtail leave for Supreme Court judges, whether inside or outside Pakistan. Legal experts say this move could reshape internal dynamics at the court, ensuring that judicial work proceeds without disruption while also highlighting the CJP’s role in maintaining operational discipline.

Justice Afridi’s address did not stop at leave policies as he further outlined sweeping reforms, including digital case filing, AI-driven case categorization, and enhanced SOPs to prevent favoritism in case scheduling. Yet, his strong comments on judicial leave stole the spotlight, underscoring a rare moment where internal administrative authority takes center stage in Pakistan’s top court.