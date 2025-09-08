iPhone Sale gone wrong on OLX as Karachi Man assaulted, robbed

KARACHI – A resident of Karachi has been beaten and robbed by suspects posing as phone buyers connected via famous platform OLX.

Like every other sale, it started as simple online trade which turned into nightmare no one could imagine. The 22-year-old Saad Younis is fighting for his life after being kidnapped and brutally assaulted by attackers posing as OLX buyers.

The terrifying incident reported from Azizabad, District Central, when Saad was lured into a trap by the suspects. Witnesses say attackers forced him into their car, mercilessly beat him, and even struck his head with a hammer – all while claiming they were taking him to an anti-corruption office.

In shocking twist, the attackers fled with iPhone. Despite his critical injuries, Saad shows courage by jumping from the moving vehicle near Garibabad railway gate to escape. He was first treated at a private hospital and later moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police registered a case and are looking to nab suspects through CCTV footage, using advanced technical tools to track the perpetrators. Authorities are warning masses to be extremely cautious when dealing with online buyers.

This terrifying incident has sent shockwaves through Karachi, highlighting the growing dangers of online marketplaces.