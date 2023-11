National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M4 has launched an awareness campaign about smog/fog. According to details, a seminar was also held in collaboration with a private company to create awareness about smog/fog in Beat No. 22. DSP Zargham Atta, Admin Officer Muhammad Kamran, Inspector Gul Hameed Khan, Inspector Gulzar Hussain, civil society members, drivers and lawyers were in attendance.

Inspector Gulzar Ahmed gave lecture to participants on smog/fog awareness and informed them about the measures taken by the motorway police to make the lives of passengers traveling on National Highways and Motorways safer.