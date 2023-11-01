Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will organize a two-day tent pegging competition at Fortress Stadium here on November 4-5. According to PHA spokesperson, the event, titled “Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship,” is a part of ongoing Lahore Lahore Aey festival and is set to feature the participation of over 300 skilled horse riders, representing more than 85 teams from across the country.

During a meeting convened on Wednesday to review the preparations for the event, PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the tent-pegging festival had taken place since the 18th century and presents “our rich rural culture.” The meeting was attended by representatives from Lahore police, traffic police, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Rescue 1122, and PHA.