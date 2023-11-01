Pak Mission Society in collaboration with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) organized a special event to promote environmental conversation to mark the International Climate Action Day.

The event aimed to foster discussions on environment protection and safety, with a focus on a memorandum of understanding signed between the Pak Mission Society and the LWMC. During the event, panel discussions were held to deliberate on environmental protection and safety. The panel featured notable figures including EPA Deputy Director Dr Muhammad Younis; EPA Deputy Director Dr Shazia; Secretary Punjab Climate Action Network Dr Saadia Khalid; Head of Media & Communication LWMC Umar Chaudhry; and Community Interface Specialist from LWMC Faizan Elahi Zahoor.

Head of Programmes at Pak Mission Society Sunil Gil, Head of Business Development Kahkashan Jabran, Area Manager Javeria Nazir, Project Manager Ahmer Shahzad, all representing Pak Mission Society, attended the event. The event drew a significant number of participants, including officials from the Environment Protection Authority (EPA), LWMC, and members of the local community. Over 100 members of Green Clubs from various schools were also present. During the proceedings, students from these schools showcased innovative models related to climate protection and safety. They also presented reports on the role of Pak Mission Society and the LWMC in environmental protection. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib said that Pak Mission Society and LWMC were committed to working together for environment safety.