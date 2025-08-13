AGL82.93▲ 0.13 (0.00%)AIRLINK158.28▲ 14.39 (0.10%)BOP14.26▲ 0.09 (0.01%)CNERGY7.06▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL12.55▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML34.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)DGKC185.19▲ 0.07 (0.00%)FCCL50.21▲ 0.41 (0.01%)FFL15.75▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC160.99▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)HUMNL15.21▲ 0.19 (0.01%)KEL5.14▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.41▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF85.98▲ 0.32 (0.00%)NBP145.93▲ 4.16 (0.03%)OGDC269.5▼ -2.04 (-0.01%)PAEL42.47▲ 0.36 (0.01%)PIBTL10.44▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PPL183.34▼ -3.96 (-0.02%)PRL32.09▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)PTC23.03▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.07▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)TELE7.59▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL37.28▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP9.79▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TREET22.58▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG56.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)UNITY28.48▼ -0.59 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Hajj 2026: Designated banks to collect applications on Saturday

Hajj 2025 Banks In Pakistan To Remain Open On Saturday Sunday

KARACHI – To facilitate the collection of Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026, the State Bank of Pakistan, on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025, throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has designated 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami to collect Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026 w.e.f. August 4, 2025, throughout the country.

