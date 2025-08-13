Hajj 2026: Designated banks to collect applications on Saturday

KARACHI – To facilitate the collection of Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026, the State Bank of Pakistan, on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025, throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has designated 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami to collect Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026 w.e.f. August 4, 2025, throughout the country.