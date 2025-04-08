Punjab Judicial Academy launches three training courses for civil judges, judicial magistrates

LAHORE – Punjab Judicial Academy simultaneously Launches three training courses, two are “Two weeks performance evaluation training programs 2025 for for civil judges cum judicial magistrates and senior civil judges cum judicial magistrates.

The third training course is another six-day training course on the topic of’’ “revenue documents analysis and inheritance issues ’’ for the judges of district judiciary.

The session was chaired by the director -general of Punjab Judicial Academy, Mr. Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, the adviser and director Admin, Hafeez Ullah Khan, director program, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director of Training , Irum Ayaz and senior instructors, Ayesha Khalid and Muhammad Khalid Khan were also present.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad informed that one of Objectives of Promotion Training for Judges is to equip future Leadership of district Judiciary with all the relevant knowledge and skill.

Director General of Punjab Judicial Academy Mr. Justice (Retd)Sardar Ahmad Naeem expressed his hope, with participants of other course that this specialized training on the judicial analysis of revenue documents will help the judges in smooth administration of justice.

The six-day training course on judicial analysis of revenue documents “was attended by civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional session judges.