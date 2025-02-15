AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude was felt in the federal capital, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Saturday.
The tremors were also experienced in Azad Kashmir, Murree and surrounding areas . Following the quake, people recited Kalma Tayyaba and rushed out of their homes.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8. Meanwhile, the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi took to social media, tweeted about the tremors and described them as intense.
On December 5, 2024, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Lahore and other cities of Punjab, and people fled their houses and offices out of fear.

Tremors were also felt in Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kharia and nearby area. According to National Seismic Centre, the earthquake occurred in depth of 15 kilometers with its epicenter located near Kharian.
In September this year, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other parts of Pakistan. The tremors were also felt in Multan, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Khanewal, Kamalia, Faisalabad, Mianwali, and adjacent cities in the country.

The earthquake occurred at 12:28 PM Pakistan Standard Time and was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was near Dera Ghazi Khan (Shadi wala), Punjab, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Web Desk Staff

