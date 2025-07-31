Karachi, Sindh weather: Light rain expected

KARACHI – Light rain is expected in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province on Thursday evening/night and Friday. However, rain may occur at isolated places in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and coastal areas during evening/night.

On Friday, rain may occur at isolated places in Tharparkar, Umerkot and coastal areas. Muggy weather will persist elsewhere in the province.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Friday and between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Friday and between 38°C and 40°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 42°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Mohenjo-Daro and Sukkur was recorded at 40°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.