KE CEO Moonis Alvi faces removal, fine of Rs2.5m  over harassment charges  

KARACHI – The Sindh Provincial Ombudsman on Thursday ordered the removal of K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Alvi from his post and imposed a fine of Rs2.5 million after finding him guilty of workplace harassment.

The verdict held that Alvi was found to have harassed and mentally distressed the complainant, Mahreen Zehra, a former Chief Marketing Officer at K-Electric.

The Ombudsman directed that the fine must be paid within one month.

In case of non-compliance, the authorities have been instructed to confiscate Alvi’s movable and immovable assets, and block his national identity card and passport.

The decision came after Mahreen Zehra filed a formal complaint, alleging that she was subjected to harassment during her professional association with the company.

She had been engaged by K-Electric in 2019 as a consultant. The inquiry into the case was conducted by Justice (retd.) Shahnawaz Tariq.

The Ombudsman ruled that the allegations against Alvi were substantiated and warranted strict disciplinary action.

Moonis Alvi responds

Reacting to the decision, Moonis Alvi issued a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing his disappointment.

“I have always upheld values of integrity and dignity in professional relationships. This decision is extremely painful,” he said.

He further stated, “I respect the legal process and the institutions that safeguard it. However, the verdict does not reflect the reality of my experiences. I am currently reviewing the judgment with my legal counsel and intend to appeal.”

Alvi also thanked all those who have extended support to him during this time.