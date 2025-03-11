New pathway for Canada’s Permanent Residency: Check your eligibility here

TORONTO – The government of Canada has announced fresh measures to support the housing industry which was directly affecting the immigration in the country.

As part of the measures announced on March 7th, the immigration minister has announced regularization pathway for out-of-status construction workers, and support for foreign apprentices.

Marc Miller said in a press conference that Canada’s construction industry is vital to support and sustain the country’s growth, and the country needs to bring in workers to meet the urgent need for skilled labour.

‘The measures announced today will ensure critical infrastructure projects are completed on time, support economic development and tackle labour shortages,’ announced the minister.

As part of the fresh measures, Canada will convene a tripartite advisory council comprising of federal government and union representatives, and industry leaders which will work to identify on‑the‑ground labour needs and advise on the parameters for potential pathways that would bring in and retain the construction workers.

The authorities would intend to create a pathway that would offer opportunities for undocumented migrants in the construction sector so that they can stay in the country legally and continue to do their work for catering to the housing needs.

The government has announced that to support foreign apprentices in construction programs and to address the current labour market needs in the construction sector, it is allowing foreign apprentices to complete their studies without a study permit.

The fresh measures align with the contribution made by immigrants in the housing sector as stats depict that in Canada’s residential construction sector, immigrants account for 23% of all general contractors and residential builders.

It is to be highlighted that the fresh measures are within the scope of the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan and come right before the country is set to welcome a new Prime Minister, Mark Carney.