Misleading videos on social media spark confusion over Jaffer Express attack

Misleading Videos On Social Media Spark Confusion Over Jaffer Express Attack
QUETTA – Pakistani forces started operation to rescue over 350 passengers after BLA militants attacked Jaffer Express in restive Balochistan.

Amid the alarming situation, several clips are being shared online, which have been falsely linked to Jaffer Express attack. Authorities have clarified that these videos, which show a fire incident, were actually filmed during a blaze in Karachi’s Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Memar, and not related to the recent attack on the train.

The misleading videos are being shared in WhatsApp and Facebook Groups to create confusion and fear around Jaffer Express, with propaganda aimed to mislead the masses and intensify panic about terror attack.

Authorities urged public to refrain from believing unverified information and to rely only on credible sources for news. State institutions remain fully alert, and a clearance operation is ongoing in the area following the attack, with a firm commitment to thwart any malicious intentions.

Hundreds of Passengers held captive as Jaffer Express train comes under attack in Balochistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

