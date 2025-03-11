Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more intermittent rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over western and upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, more rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan on Tuesday night and the next two days with occasional gaps. Partly cloudy weather will persist elsewhere in the country.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11°C and 13°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 12°C and 14°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills occurred in the Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 33, Malam Jabba 25, Kalam 24, Dir (Upper 20 & Lower 11), Parachinar 20, Saidu Sharif 13, Kakul, Mir Khani, Balakot 06, Drosh 05, Peshawar (City 02 & Bacha Khan Airport 01), Chitral, Takht Bai 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 10, Muzaffarabad (Airport 08 & City 04), Kotli 06, Rawalakot 05

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 07, Hunza 05, Astore & Bagrote 04, Bunji 02

Punjab: Murree 04, Islamabad (Airport 03, City 02), Rawalpindi (Kacheri 03 & Chaklala 01)

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis and Parachinar was recorded at -02°C, and in Malam Jabba at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 43 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 39 per cent.