New party ‘Shahbaz Bhatti Workers Movement Pakistan’ formed

Minorities party pledges to play strong role in Pakistan’s progress and development

In order to carry forward the mission of former Federal Minister for Minority Affairs, Shahbaz Bhatti, the formation of a new political party named “Shahbaz Bhatti Workers Movement Pakistan” along with its 13-point manifesto has been announced.

Prominent Christian leader Basharat Khokhar will serve as the Chairman of the Shahbaz Bhatti Workers Movement Pakistan. Nadeem Matto has been appointed as Vice Chairman, Dawood Bhatti as Secretary General, and Joshua William as Finance Secretary of the party.

Speaking via telephone from France during a press conference held in Islamabad, Party Chairman Basharat Khokhar said that the establishment of the party on the occasion of Minority Day is a clear reflection of the minorities’ determination to play a strong role in Pakistan’s progress and development.

Explaining the aims and objectives of the Shahbaz Bhatti Workers Movement Pakistan, Chairman Basharat Khokhar stated that the purpose of the party is to advance the mission of the martyred leader Shahbaz Bhatti in line with the principles of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The party will strive to promote interfaith harmony across the country and work to secure the rights of minorities and all marginalized communities in Pakistan.

He further stated that from the platform of this new political party, efforts will be made to address political polarization, terrorism, sectarianism, and the issue of forced religious conversions. Basharat Khokhar added that the party’s central office has been established in Islamabad, and next week a delegation of lawyers will formally contact the Election Commission of Pakistan for registration of the party. The organizational structure will soon be completed in all four provincial capitals as well as in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. District offices will be set up across the country, and a schedule of nationwide organizational visits is being prepared.

During the joint press conference, Vice Chairman Nadeem Matto, Secretary General Dawood Bhatti, and Finance Secretary Joshua William said that unlike many other political parties, the Shahbaz Bhatti Workers Movement Pakistan does not believe in defaming or disrespecting anyone. Instead, it seeks peace in the country through its own capabilities and manifesto.