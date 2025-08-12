Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 12 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded further decline in local market in line with dropping rates in international market on Tuesday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs3,600 and stood at 358,800 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs307,613 after recording a dip of Rs3,086.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,361 per ounce after dropping by $36.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 358,800 Rs4,013 Lahore 358,800 Rs4,013 Islamabad 358,800 Rs4,013 Peshawar 358,800 Rs4,013 Quetta 358,800 Rs4,013 Sialkot 358,800 Rs4,013 Hyderabad 358,800 Rs4,013 Faisalabad 358,800 Rs4,013

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver also moved down and stood at Rs.4,013 and Rs.3,440 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.