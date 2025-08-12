Cambridge announces A Level results 2025 today [How to Check Online]

ISLAMABAD – Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) will announce the results for the AS and A Level results for May-June today (August 12) as candidates are anxiously waiting to know their scores.

The results for IGCSE O Levels will be declared next week.

O Levels and A Levels studies, which are offered by the Cambridge, are globally recognised and in Pakistan only, around 10,000 students appear in the exams annually.

How to Check A Level Results 2025

Students can get their As and A Level results by visiting the official Cambridge International website (https://myresults.cie.org.uk/cie-candidate-results/login).

Last month, Cambridge announced the milestone of surpassing 1000 Cambridge International Schools across South Asia, reflecting a strong shift towards international education in the region.

The total number of Cambridge schools in South Asia has grown by 16% in the past year, from 894 in 2023-24 to 1034 in 2024-25, with India contributing over 81% of the new additions. Over 75% of all Cambridge International Schools in South Asia are in India, followed by 12% in Bangladesh.

While 53% of Cambridge International Schools in India are in Tier 1 cities, reflecting a strong urban concentration, the southern region of India has the greatest uptake of Cambridge schools in smaller cities. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities together make up 47%, showcasing a spread of international education into non-metro cities and towns.