UHS clarifies undergraduate semester regulations

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Syndicate has approved amendments to the Undergraduate Programs Regulations 2024, clarifying the clauses on promotion, probation and drop-out of students in the semester system.

The approval was granted at the 90th meeting of the Syndicate held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

According to the clarification, students enrolled in undergraduate programs, including BSc Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), and Doctor of Pharmacy, will now be required to secure at least 50 per cent marks separately in both theory and practical examinations. A minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.0 will be mandatory for the award of a degree.

Students with a GPA of 1.7 or above who have passed all subjects will be eligible for promotion to the next semester. For those who fail a subject or wish to improve their grades, a “resit” exam will be conducted after every two semesters. Failure in the resit exam will result in the student being reverted to the previous semester, and repeated failure may lead to dismissal from the program. However, such students will be given one opportunity for readmission during the whole duration of the program.

The policy also mandates makeup classes for students whose attendance falls below the required threshold. The Syndicate further ratified revisions to the recently declared undergraduate examination results in line with the revised regulations.

The meeting was attended by Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem, Prof Maryam Malik, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Prof Tayyaba Waseem, Prof Sidra Saleem, Prof Samina Kausar, and UHS Registrar Kiran Fatima. Prof Arshad Cheema, Prof Sofia Farrukh, and additional secretaries from the Punjab Finance and Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education departments participated via video link.