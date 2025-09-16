ISLAMABAD – It started quietly in Geneva, in a room few would ever hear about. In September 2, 2023, India’s Permanent Mission convened detailed session under tightly controlled conditions, and the agenda was not just diplomacy, but shaping the world’s story about Kashmir.

The meeting is now exposed by shocking leak, and revealed how far states are willing to go to manage perception in the digital age.

The cable, later stolen and released by the hacktivist group Anon Eagle, reads like playbook for narrative warfare. It detailed instructions for mobilizing networks in Azad Kashmir, collecting petitions, testimonies, and photographs, all meticulously time stamped.

Street campaigns, side events, NGO endorsements, everything was orchestrated to ensure that when the UN Human Rights Council turned its eyes to Kashmir, India’s perspective would dominate. Even ordinary community welfare programs were listed as cover for these operations, highlighting the blend of subtlety and sophistication.

Anon Eagle, emerging in 2025 and reportedly linked to Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the leak. Exploiting vulnerabilities in India’s secure networks, the group released the cable on dark web platforms, exposing an intricate web of diplomacy, strategy, and digital maneuvering.

This leak came amid heightened tensions following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, a tragic event that reignited hostilities between the neighbors.

Cybersecurity experts call this “cyber statecraft, a modern theater where influence and perception are as valuable as troops on the ground. Critics warn of ethical concerns, pointing out how using civic grievances for political ends risks silencing real voices. In Kashmir, the human cost is palpable. While states negotiate and strategize, ordinary citizens face daily struggles, often invisible in the shadow of digital diplomacy.

As leak circulates online, it becomes clear, and battle for Kashmir is no longer just fought with weapons, but through words, wires, and the relentless flow of information. And somewhere in the Valley, the voices that matter most, the people living there, wait to be heard beyond the cables.