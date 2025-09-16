Pakistan’s biggest electrical, electronics expo begins in Karachi

The 14th edition of the IEEEP Fair 2025 has begun at the Expo Centre Karachi on Tuesday.

Jawed Bilwani, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), inaugurated the event as the chief guest. The three-day event will conclude on September 18.

Organised by IEEEP Karachi Centre in collaboration with Badar Expo Solutions, the event brings together over 200 local and international exhibitors representing the electrical, electronics, and renewable energy sectors.

Jawed Bilwani appreciated the organisers for hosting an event of such scale and relevance.

The IEEEP Fair presents a unique opportunity to electronics, electrical, and renewable energy exhibitors, consultants, and trade visitors to share their views, gain insight into the latest technological advancements, and explore innovative and cost-effective solutions to engineering challenges. I appreciate IEEEP Karachi and Badar Expo Solutions for organising an event that benefits the entire industry,” he said while speaking at the inauguration.

In his welcome address, Engr. Navid Akram Ansari, Chairman of the IEEEP Karachi Centre, highlighted the importance of the exhibition in fostering industry linkages.

“This exhibition offers a vital platform for businesses to connect, establish professional partnerships, and foster future collaborations. The Fair brings together a broad spectrum of industry stakeholders under one roof.”

The event also includes a high-level industry seminar, focusing on energy solutions in construction, textiles, and allied industries, offering thought leadership and expert insights into sustainable energy practices.

The IEEEP Fair 2025 continues to serve as a premier platform for innovation, networking, and growth in Pakistan’s engineering and technology sectors.