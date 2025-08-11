President Zardari stresses minority empowerment as catalyst for Pakistan’s bright future

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari delivered powerful address on National Minority Day, stressing vital contributions of minorities to Pakistan’s development, stability, and national unity.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all minority communities and promoting religious harmony across the country. In his speech, President recalled the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who envisaged Pakistan as a nation founded on equality, tolerance, brotherhood, and religious harmony.

اسلام امن اور رواداری کا دین ہے جس طرح اسلام کی پہلی ریاست، ریاست مدینہ میں غیرمسلموں سمیت تمام برادریوں کومساوی حقوق دئیے گئے اسی طرح پاکستان میں بھی اقلیتوں کو مساوی حقوق حاصل ہیں۔ صدر آصف علی زرداری کا اقلیتوں کے قومی دن کے موقع پر تقریب سے خطاب@AAliZardari pic.twitter.com/npwRyypMZM — PPP Digital Media (@mediapppdigital) August 11, 2025

“Minorities have played a significant role in the progress of Pakistan, and their rights and dignity are integral to our nation’s fabric,” President said as he highlighted the inclusive spirit of Islam, describing it as a religion that advocates peace, justice, tolerance, and the protection of human dignity.

Drawing on historical examples, he cited the Constitution of Medina (Mithaq-e-Madina) as a pioneering framework that granted equal rights to all citizens, regardless of faith.

President assured that Constitution of Pakistan guarantees fundamental rights to minorities and their full protection under the law. He expressed his administration’s firm resolve to eliminate all forms of discrimination, extremism, and violence targeting minority communities.

Among key measures cited by President Zardari were reserved seats for minorities in both the Parliament and provincial assemblies, a 5% quota for minorities in government employment, and scholarships offered to minority students at all educational levels. These initiatives, he said, ensure political inclusion and socio-economic empowerment.

President also pledged that places of worship currently occupied unlawfully would be returned to their rightful administrators, reinforcing the state’s commitment to safeguarding minority religious sites.

Concluding his remarks, President Zardari called for national unity beyond religious differences, urging citizens to work together in building a strong, inclusive Pakistan based on mutual respect.

Minority leaders warmly welcomed the declaration of August 11 as National Minority Day and thanked the President for his unwavering support.