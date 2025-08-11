Pakistan’s top threats, BLA, Majeed Brigade added to US Terrorist List

Balochistan Liberation Army BLA was marked as terror outfit in 2019 after series of deadly attacks. Since then, the group continued to claim responsibility for multiple violent acts, including those carried out by the Majeed Brigade.

Last year, BLA claimed responsibility for suicide attacks near Karachi’s airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. In 2025, the group took responsibility for hijacking the Jaffar Express train from Quetta to Peshawar, an attack that resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians and security personnel and the hostage-taking of over 300 passengers.