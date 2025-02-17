Netherlands envoy hosts reception for Dutch & German hockey clubs

ISLAMABAD—The Ambassador of the Netherlands, Ms Henny de Vries, hosted a vibrant reception at her official residence on Sunday after the Dutch hockey club HGC’s visit to Pakistan. She also honoured the German hockey club WTHC.

It turned out to be a gathering of diplomats, officials of the MoFA of Pakistan, hockey players, sports lovers and members of the media corps.

Additional Secretary (Europe) and Spokesperson for the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas of Norway, Head of Cultural Affairs Embassy of Germany Mr Jan Gerald Krausser, and DHM of Denmark Peter Emil Nielsen were among the noted guests, along with officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The reception became a special occasion and all the more cheerful, particularly for the Dutch nationals, as their country’s hockey club had won the final match against the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme/HEC Hockey Club earlier in the day.

Four teams participated in the tournament, the fourth of which was Punjab Police’s Pakistan Hockey Federation Development Squad (PHFDS).

Robbert Jan, the Dutch club’s team manager, said all the matches were played in great spirit, and the Pakistani clubs gave us quite a tough time.

He also praised the teamwork, dedication, and quality of play displayed by all four teams, including the German club and the Punjab Police’s PHFDS. He said we look forward to returning next year to enjoy sports in these pleasant conditions.

During their visit, HGC collaborated with Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy to organize inspiring hockey clinics for young players across Lahore and Islamabad.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration: “This partnership is not just about playing matches; it’s about igniting dreams in our youth’s hearts.” The runner-up team (PMYP/HEC) was also present, and the participants praised their perseverance, passion, and strength.

Ambassador Henny said earlier in her welcome speech, “Hockey holds a special place in our hearts. It bridges cultures and fosters understanding between nations.” She highlighted the historical moments when Netherlands-Pakistan matches created unforgettable memories for fans worldwide. She hoped these visits would start a long tradition contributing to hockey’s revival in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Chief Guest Shafqat Ali Khan welcomed the Netherlands, German, and Pakistan Field Hockey Teams. He appreciated the Dutch embassy’s efforts to promote hockey in the country. “We are here not only to celebrate sport but to forge connections that transcend borders,” he said.

The Netherlands’ legacy in field hockey is unparalleled, said Mr Shafqat, recalling the inspiring athletes of the Netherlands. Your visit is a testament to the unifying power of sport, bridging cultures and fostering mutual respect. He said that Pakistan also cherishes its rich hockey heritage, and your presence here rekindles our shared passion for this dynamic game.

He concluded, ” Let us celebrate not only the thrill of the game but also the friendships nurtured off the field.”

Syed Ammar Shah from Engro Vopak noted that the tour also promoted cultural exchange and youth development through healthy sports activities: “The Netherlands hockey team’s tour is a commendable initiative that supports cultural exchange, youth development, and healthy sports activities for talented young athletes,” he said. As the initiative is expanding, more teams will likely participate next year, starting with the Belgian side.