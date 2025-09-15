Nepal’s new interim PM Sushila Karki pledges to heed youth demands  

KATHMANDU – Nepal’s newly appointed interim Prime Minister and former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, has vowed to root out corruption and address the demands of Generation Z protesters, shortly after assuming office.

The international media reported that Karki, 73, was appointed after the resignation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who stepped down in the wake of mass anti-corruption protests that left dozens dead.

In her first address, Karki announced that her tenure would last for only six months, during which she would focus on restoring law and order, stabilizing the country and preparing for the upcoming elections. She emphasized that the younger generation had raised legitimate demands for better governance, transparency, and economic equality — priorities she pledged the government would pursue.

“The youth of this country want an end to corruption, fair opportunities, and good governance. Their voices cannot be ignored. My government will take their demands seriously,” Karki stated.

The crisis in Nepal escalated after weeks of nationwide demonstrations, which turned violent and claimed the lives of more than 70 people while leaving hundreds injured.

In the chaos, over 12,000 inmates managed to escape from prisons across the country, creating a major security challenge for authorities.

Karki acknowledged the gravity of the situation and pledged coordinated efforts to re-establish peace and security. She said tackling the jailbreak crisis would be among her administration’s immediate priorities alongside ensuring justice for the victims of the recent unrest.

As the first woman to serve as Chief Justice and now as interim Prime Minister, Karki’s appointment is being viewed as a historic step.

Analysts believe her leadership will be tested by how effectively she can balance public demands with political stability in the months leading up to elections.