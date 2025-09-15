Usman Wahla shown the door over failure to handle Asia Cup Handshake controversy

KARACHI – Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla has been suspended after series of controversies that have rocked cricket world.

The decision comes after tense Asia Cup clash between arch-rival Pakistan and India in UAE, where match referee Andy Pycroft allegedly barred team captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha from shaking hands, citing political tensions.

The incident sparked outrage within Pakistan team, who called the ruling “unsportsmanlike” and lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his fury over the matter, saying, “It is utterly disappointing to see politics interfere in cricket. Such actions undermine the very spirit of the game.” Naqvi added that the honor and prestige of Pakistan will always come first, and any behavior that tarnishes it will face immediate action.

India’s 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 turned controversial after Indian players refused to shake hands with the Green Shirts.

The match was first between Asian giants since deadly clashes in May that killed over 70 people. Pakistan officials, including PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and coach Mike Hesson, condemned refusal as unsportsmanlike, while former captain Rashid Latif slammed India for showing its “true colors.”