LDA razes infrastructure of Al-Falah City, other illegal housing schemes

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday razed infrastructures of several illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions in different areas of Lahore.

During a grand operation on BRB Canal Road and in the surroundings of Manawan, LDA’s Directorate of Metropolitan Planning III razed permanent constructions, roads, sewerage, electric poles, and other infrastructures of illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions.

After the demolition operation, LDA teams sealed the offices of these illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions.

The action was taken against New Ghaus Garden, Musa Garden, Zam Zam City, Greenland Orchards, Al-Bari City, Al-Ghani Garden Phase-VII, KS Homes, Greenland Valley, Arabian City, Al-Falah City, Ali Villas, Ameer City and Al-Wahab Gardens.

LDA Chief Metropolitan Planner (CMP) supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these housing schemes/land subdivisions before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions in the Punjab capital.