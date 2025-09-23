UAE Scholar Al Ketbi discloses having four wives, 100 children at Sharjah festival  

SHARJAH – Emirati cultural scholar Saeed Musabeh Al Ketbi left audiences surprised during a literary festival in Sharjah when he revealed that he is the father of 100 children from his four wives.

The Gulf News reported that a short video clip of his address quickly went viral on social media, attracting millions of views and shares.

The revelation sparked widespread discussion online, with many Emirati users appreciating his good health, dedication to family traditions, and commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

In his speech, Al Ketbi explained that his aim is to raise his children with traditional Emirati values, locally known as Al-Sana’a. These values emphasize respect for elders, hospitality, humility, honesty, and family responsibility.

He added that he also focuses on instilling pride in Arabic language, promoting the wearing of Emirati attire, and preserving the traditional style of greeting.

While Al Ketbi spoke about his cultural mission and the importance of passing down heritage to the next generation, he refrained from giving further details about the ages or daily routines of his wives and children.