UN Chief’s statement on Kashmir victory of Pakistan: Dr Firdous

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that United Nations Secretary General’s remarks about Kashmir are a victory of Pakistan’s stance on the issue.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she welcomed the statement and expressed hope that the United Nations will play its due role in resolving the issue in lines with UN Security Council’s resolutions.

She urged the United Nations to play its due role in stopping massive human rights violations committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

She said that the rights of minorities are not protected in India due to extremist policies of BJP-led regime.

The Special Assistant said that Antonio Gutiérrez also urged the world to come forward in repatriating millions of Afghan refugees, who are being hosted by Pakistan for over four decades. She said peace and stability of the region is linked with the peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan is fully supporting the peace process for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Welcoming restoration of international games in Pakistan, she said this was made possible by sacrifices rendered by Security Forces with the support of the nation. She said the visit of International teams specially the visit of UNSG is an evidence that Pakistan is a peaceful country.