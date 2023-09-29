Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that after returning to the country, Nawaz Sharif would appear in court the day after the Minar-e-Pakistan rally.

Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif would arrive in Lahore on October 21st and, after addressing the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, would kick off the PML-N’s election campaign.

“After appearing in the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will appear in court the next day,” said the PML-N president.

He also said, “On October 21st, Nawaz Sharif will announce the final manifesto of the PML-N at Minar-e-Pakistan,”.

The PML-N was addressing a consultative meeting held in Gujranwala on Thursday.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan was on the path to prosperity when it was abruptly thrust into crisis for the third time.

The PML-N leader reiterated that Nawaz Sharif, who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 due to health reasons, would address the nation at Minar-e-Pakistan next month.

“The country can overcome its crisis by following the path laid out by Nawaz Sharif,” claimed the former Interior Minister. He emphasized that their narrative centers on serving Pakistan.